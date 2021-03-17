http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6HWdrNFyUdY/

A man was arrested Wednesday for firearm and ammunition offenses on Naval Observatory grounds near the official residence of the Vice President of the United States.

ABC News reports that VP Kamala Harris was not in the residence, as it is “undergoing renovations.”

The suspect is identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray from San Antonio, Texas.

DEVELOPING: Man arrested for gun and ammunition offenses near the official vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, police say. https://t.co/L4nWXtOCV9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021

CNBC notes that police discovered “a rifle and ammunition in [Murray’s] car,” which was located “in a garage in downtown Washington.”

Fox 5 explained that Murray allegedly had a “large capacity” ammunition magazine as well.

Police had been alerted about Murry and were searching for him as a result of “an intelligence bulletin” sent from Texas.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

