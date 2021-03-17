https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-arrested-three-times-in-one-day-twice-by-same-officer-on-drug-related-offenses-he-was-released-on-a-court-appearance-ticket-each-time

A motorist in Newburgh, New York, just couldn’t manage to stay out of trouble one day earlier this month. He got arrested three times March 7 — twice by the same officer, New York State Police said.

What are the details?

State police from the Montgomery barracks first arrested Robert Radek, 29, just before 8 a.m. for a vehicle and traffic law violation while he was driving a 1994 Jeep Cherokee, police said.

The trooper also learned that Radek was driving with a suspended New York driver’s license and was in possession of crack cocaine, police said.

He was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued a court appearance ticket for April 19, police said.

Seconds, please

When Radek was arrested the second time at 2:30 p.m., he was driving a different vehicle — a 2007 Honda Civic, police said. But the arrest came courtesy of the same trooper who busted him that morning, police said.

While this stop was for a vehicle and traffic law violation, the trooper once again learned that Radek was in possession of crack cocaine — along with 1.3 grams of heroin, police said.

He was charged again with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued a court appearance ticket for April 19, police said, adding that the infraction is a misdemeanor.

Third time’s the charm

The third arrest occurred at 5:45 p.m — and Radek was back in a 1994 Jeep Cherokee, police said. He was stopped for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said, adding that while the trooper was speaking to Radek, he determined that Radek was impaired by drugs.

Radek was charged with driving while ability impaired as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator — a class E felony, police said.

Radek was released on an a court appearance ticket for April 20, police said.

