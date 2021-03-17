https://djhjmedia.com/kari/lindell-my-pillow-ceo-strikes-back-countersuing-dominion-talking-about-suing-facebook-and-twitter/

On Tuesday, the announcement was made that CEO of Mike Lindell was preparing two counter-lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems, claiming (1) Dominion violated 1st amendment rights of all Trump Supporters; and (2) Dominion engaged in racketeering, breaking RICO laws. Lindell confirmed Alan Dershowitz had joined his legal team.

“Mike Lindell declares Alan Dershowitz has joined team, will not lead but will defend 1st amendment freedom of speech rights,” Wayne Dupree posted about Dershowitz.

Insider reported:

Lindell has been living in “undisclosed locations” because of safety concerns, he said.

The MyPillow CEO said he hadn’t been back to his home in Minnesota in two months.

He told “The Domenick Nati Show” he has teams investigating “cancel culture,” Twitter, Facebook.

“During an interview with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Monday, Lindell said he’s counter-suing Dominion in response to lawsuits over alleged defamation by the company in an election fraud debate,” OAN Reported.

Lindell has been on the War Room previously and announced his plans to defend President Donald J. Trump and restore election integrity before the next big election in 2022. He has repeatedly said he was not going to give up.

Newsmax reported that Lindell had plans for Facebook and Twitter too:

“During a Monday appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Lindell announced that he had hired a team of investigators to look into Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and others that he believes are guilty of “criminal activity.” He said that he initially believed Zuckerberg’s activities were only “immoral” before his investigators allegedly discovered unspecified “criminal things” that the Facebook CEO had taken part in.

“Mark, you’re going to jail along with Jack Dorsey; you know you are,” said Lindell. “I mean, these guys are sick. What is wrong with them? … Jack Dorsey is involved in a lot of evil. They took my Twitter, they were running my Twitter, not just take it down.”

Dominion, a U.S.-based voting machine supplier, is suing MyPillow and Mr. Lindell for $1.3 billion in light of the latter alleging it helped rig the 2020 presidential election against Mr. Trump.

Trump allies Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell are named in similar civil suits, while several news outlets have retracted claims about Dominion after receiving legal warnings from its lawyers.

Lindell, unlike others, insists that someone was posting on Twitter account and posing as him, and he has said in the past he believed that Twitter was posting information on his account that was false.

“My friends were calling up saying ‘Mike, are you ok with the election now?’” Lindell said. “I go ‘no.’ Well, here they were, retweeting things, making it look like Mike Lindell was ok with stuff.”

Lindell is determined to win this for America, and restore election integrity at a great personal sacrifice.

“I absolutely move around to undisclosed locations,” he said.

That kind of commitment is absolutely worth buying an awesome pillow from him.

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

