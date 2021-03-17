http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a52sM2cwyXA/

A Wisconsin judge was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday with seven counts of possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was taken into custody after an investigation into “multiple uploads of child pornography.” the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced in a release Wednesday.

The criminal complaint alleged that Blomme uploaded several images of child pornography using a Kik messaging application in October and November of last year.

There were one photo and six videos depicting child pornography, according to the complaint.

Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators were able to link those uploads to the suspect and obtained search warrants for Blomme, his chambers, his vehicle, and both his residences in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

WISN reported, before he served on the court, Blomme served as CEO and president of Cream City Foundation, an organization dedicated to serving southeastern Wisconsin’s LGBT community.

Blomme won the election in April 2020 and assumed his position on the bench in the Children’s Division on August 1, 2020.

Blomme’s term is not scheduled to expire until July 31, 2026.

The 38-year-old was held in the Dane County Jail until he made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where he was released on a signature bond, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Blomme was ordered not to use social media or file-sharing capabilities on the internet and not to have any unsupervised contact with children other than his own two.

If convicted, Blomme faces up to 25 years in prison for each charge with a mandatory minimum of three years in prison. Blomme has not yet entered a plea. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 29.

Milwaukee County’s chief judge said another judge would take over Blomme’s court schedule starting Wednesday.

The case is Wisconsin v. Blomme, No. 2021CF000647 in the Circuit Court for Dane County.

