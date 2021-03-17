https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/more-40-voters-oppose-bidens-handling-us-border-crisis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Voters who oppose Biden’s handling of the ongoing U.S. southern border crisis markedly outnumber those who support it, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Asked if they are in favor or against the Biden administration’s response to that crisis—in which thousands of immigrants have poured across the border, many of them children—44% of voters said they were opposed to the administration’s policies, which have included locking thousands of illegal immigrant children up in federal custody beyond statutory limits.

Just 38% voiced support for it, while 18% were unsure.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

The border situation has become the first full-fledged crisis for the Biden administration just two months into the Democrat’s long-sought-after term as president. The mass detainment of thousands of illegal immigrants has also presented an optics problem for Biden, who pledged what he said would be a more humane border policy than that of his predecessor, President Donald Trump.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen on behalf of Just the News using a mixed mode approach from March 11-13, 2021, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.

Click here to see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

