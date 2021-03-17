https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/who-is-robert-aaron-long-suspect-deadly-georgia-spa-shootings/ZBX4P3KPJVFYBFRE2EIMYF6QQE/

ATLANTA — Authorities arrested a 21-year-old Georgia man on Tuesday after investigators said he opened fire at three separate metro Atlanta spas earlier in the day, killing eight people and injuring one other.

The victims included several women of Asian descent. Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack.

Here’s what we know so far:

>> Read more trending news

1. Authorities identified the suspect as Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia.

Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, identified the suspected shooter as Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock. Authorities said he shot at least nine people Tuesday evening at a massage parlor in Cherokee County and two others in northeast Atlanta.

“The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings,” Baker said Wednesday at a news conference.

JUST IN: Robert Aaron Long, 21 , is booked into jail accused of murdering 8 people in shooting spree targeting Asian massage parlors across metro Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/xrU5JCNCMx — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 17, 2021

Police said video footage also showed Long’s vehicle near the Atlanta spas at the time of the shootings, The Associated Press reported.

>> Related: Atlanta spa shootings: Suspect may have had ‘sexual addiction’

2. Investigators believe Long may have been motivated by a sex addiction.

Authorities reiterated Wednesday that it remained too early to say whether Tuesday’s deadly shootings constituted a hate crime.

“We’ve received a number of calls about ‘Is this a hate crime?’” Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said Wednesday. “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant on whether Atlanta area shootings were a hate crime: “We are still early in this investigation so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” pic.twitter.com/Wr1nSza91T — The Recount (@therecount) March 17, 2021

Baker said Wednesday that Long told investigators the shootings were not racially motivated.

“He apparently has issues, what he considers a sex addiction,” he said. “(He) sees these locations as… a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

Atlanta area officials say the suspect claimed the massage parlor shootings were not racially motivated but that he wanted to ‘eliminate’ locations he saw as ‘temptations’ for his sex addiction pic.twitter.com/8IDp2Ijkv6 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2021

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Long “frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out,” though he also said the attacks might have been “targets of opportunity.”

“The indicators right now are, it may not be. It may be targets of opportunity,” ⁰says Cherokee County Sheriff Reynolds when asked if the suspect arrested in a series of shootings at 3 Atlanta-area spas was racially motivated. At least 8 people were killed, 6 of them Asian women pic.twitter.com/a0YND1waAE — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 17, 2021

On Tuesday, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate, released a statement calling the incident “an unspeakable tragedy.”

“The reported shootings of Asian American women on Tuesday in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the AAPI community – which has been reeling from high levels of racial discrimination,” Stop AAPI Hate tweeted Tuesday night. “Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate. But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed.”

Diplomats with South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that four victims were women of Korean descent, but officials had not yet confirmed their nationalities, according to the AP.

>> See more on WSBTV.com

3. Long might have targeted businesses in Florida next.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Wednesday that investigators determined Long planned to head to Florida following Tuesday’s shooting to carrying out similar attacks there.

“It really speaks to the coordination and the quick response from law enforcement, for as tragic as this was on yesterday for metro Atlanta, this could have been significantly worse,” she said. “It is very likely that there would have been more victims.”

Baker said Long planned to target “some type of porn industry in that state.”

Atlanta area officials indicate that the day spa shootings suspect might have also been targeting a ‘porn industry’ location in Florida pic.twitter.com/O3zgPEk6vJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2021

4. Tuesday’s deadly shootings began at a spa near Acworth.

Deputies were called to Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth about 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Howard J. Baker told CNN. Authorities said four people – including two women of Asian descent, one white woman and one white man – were killed and a Hispanic man was hurt after a gunman opened fire, The Washington Post reported.

Nearly an hour later, Atlanta police responded to two Piedmont Road spas, where four women of Asian descent had been shot and killed – three at Gold Spa and one at Aromatherapy Spa, according to WSB-TV.

Authorities have yet not released the names of the victims.

5. Long was captured Tuesday night in south Georgia.

In a Facebook video shared Tuesday night, Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said authorities were told that Long was headed to their area. Deputies and state troopers “made contact with the suspect” about 8:30 p.m. ET along Interstate 75, Hancock said.

Hancock said a trooper performed a pursuit intervention technique on the black 2007 Hyundai Tucson, causing it “to spin out of control,” the AP reported. Long was then arrested, the sheriff said.

Around 8:00 PM Crisp County Sheriffs Office received information from Sheriff Frank Reynolds that a wanted suspect was traveling south on GA401/I75. A 2007 black Hyundai Tucson was spotted south around mile marker 101 by Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Deputies.

A GSP Trooper performed a PIT maneuver around the 93 mile marker. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center. Posted by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Fullscreen icon Expand Play button icon Autoplay 1 of 11 Chevron pointing left Move Left Chevron pointing right Move Right Chevron pointing left Move Left Chevron pointing right Move Right Photos: 8 killed, suspect arrested in deadly Georgia spa shootings The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was captured around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday following a chase in Crisp County in south Georgia, about three hours away from the shooting scene. (Crisp County Sheriff’s Office)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

