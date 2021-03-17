https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/msnbc-columnist-writes-that-white-masculinity-fetishizes-and-dehumanizes-asian-women/

As Twitchy has reported, police don’t know if a white man who shot and killed eight women, six of them Asian-American, in Atlanta-area spas was motivated by racism or, as he claims, “sexual addiction.” We have heard from the usual suspects who attribute white supremacy to everything, such as Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones. (Rob Reiner puts the blame for the murders solely at the feet of Donald Trump.)

Now Liz Plank, MSNBC columnist and author of “For The Love of Men: From Toxic to More Mindful Masculinity,” is responding to the Atlanta shooting suspect in terms of white masculinity, which “fetishizes and dehumanizes” Asian women.

White masculinity fetishizes and dehumanizes asian women and it is intrinsically tied to racism. It’s crucial that we don’t erase the way that misogyny and racism operate together to justify killing Asian women. https://t.co/yBh8PZg9V5 — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) March 17, 2021

It’s possible that the alleged shooter was a racist and misogynist, but saying that the dehumanizing of Asian women stems from “white masculinity” certainly seems to be painting with a broad brush.

The shooter targeted asian women at parlors because they were a “temptation he wanted to eliminate.” This is what happens when we teach men to control women instead of control themselves.https://t.co/NLbFXF94JO — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) March 17, 2021

Not to nitpick, but who’s “we”? We’d say that men — fathers, if we’re still allowed to use the gendered term — are largely responsible for teaching their sons how to control themselves. Can white men be trusted to raise white men?

This is what happens when we scrutinize, marginalize and criminalize sex workers. All of this is preventable violence. — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) March 17, 2021

There is no “we” — Lt Colonel Plàyà Manhattan, ESQ, Marriott Platinum (@PlayaManhattan) March 17, 2021

This type of discourse is too marketable for it to ever change smh. — OD Sidhu Moose Walla Fan Acct (@breakwayd) March 17, 2021

Only white masculinity? — B11C (@b_cisto) March 17, 2021

How come you didn’t make similar statements when two black teenagers raped and murdered an Asian woman a month ago? — Eric Darden (@ericdarden123) March 17, 2021

I’m always impressed with how journalists and activists know exactly what motivates every single mass shooter and how those motivations coincidentally confirm everything they already believed about society. — ThePBs (@MrPBnJ) March 17, 2021

Oh my, I hope my Asian wife doesn’t read that. She might divorce me on the spot. How can I keep this truth from getting to her. 🤔 — El Magico Grande (@ElMagicoGrande) March 17, 2021

Here’s the best part of white supremacy. It’s responsible for everything. White person kills someone: internalized white supremacy made them do it Non-white person kills someone: our white supremacist culture created the conditions that led this person down the path to murder. — ThePBs (@MrPBnJ) March 17, 2021

Find a new way to analyze things. This is garbage, and it’s rooted in something that betrays and uses Asian-Americans consistently and intentionally. Horrible take. https://t.co/RHG9CId0Cg — James Lindsay, top expert in sexiness (@ConceptualJames) March 17, 2021

It would be fine if she was the prosecutor, accusing the actual murderer of misogyny and racist motives, but shes holding a large group of people responsible for the acts of one. Smh — GHOST LAWYER👻OBJECTION!🕵🏾‍♂️WHO SAID THAT?! (@JustGetBetter2) March 17, 2021

Liz makes claims about my character based on my immutable qualities. This is actually racist and sexist. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) March 17, 2021

I heard you say on Joe Rogan’s show that these people state hypotheses as conclusions, and it made a ton of sense. “White masculinity fetishizes and dehumanizes asian women and it is intrinsically tied to racism.” That’s a hypothesis. Test it. — Nick Galluzzo (@NickGalluzzo2) March 17, 2021

I don’t even understand this. Weren’t they just saying a couple weeks ago that Asians weren’t considered non-white for the purposes of standardized testing? — Lady Love the $honeybee a.k.a. u/21745 (@L4dy70v3) March 17, 2021

We’ve been assured that Asian-Americans are “white-adjacent” since they seem to benefit from and flourish in a country that is rotten with institutionalized white supremacy.

I see that asians are no longer “white-adjacent” today. Convenient. — problematic (@BusinessTrash) March 17, 2021

The whole idea that Asian women are fetishized is offensive to Asian women. As if they have no control over who they date, marry, hook up with etc. These leftist assume these individuals are powerless. It’s racism and sexism in its most pure form. — Matt Parks (@MattyParks12) March 17, 2021

Yup. Instead of making this a race issue we should instead blast full force on improving mental health, the ability to get help and identify those that need help needs to be widespread and affordable. — The Dude (@AredbeardOm) March 17, 2021

That sounds just like what a toxic white male would say to excuse racism.

White femininity fetishizing white masculinity fetishizing Asian femininity and its intrinsically tied to racism and binary thinking. This is an example of the unconscious bias of a white woman wanting to be Asian (cultural appropriation). Am I doing it right? — montanazacks (@montanazacks) March 17, 2021

Liz Plank with a bad take? Bad judgement? Shocker pic.twitter.com/sktamnRfuU — Joe (@Joehammertime) March 17, 2021

That’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever read. What a ridiculous strawman. White people aren’t a singluar group so judging us all the same is stupid and racist. Also masculinity dictates the complete opposite of what you stated. — Michael (@M_TH_Woffindin) March 17, 2021

It’s a LACK of masculinity in these males that’s the problem. It makes them weak both physically and mentally so they end up doing horrible things like this. Stop using other peoples deaths to push your own twisted views. It’s disgusting. — Michael (@M_TH_Woffindin) March 17, 2021

Masculinity has nothing to do with race it is perceiving masculine characteristics such as intelligence and being bold. This man wasn’t the stereotypical masculine man. He was more of an incel character. Someone who hates women based off of a traumatizing event with a women. — Sus (@Mmafan241) March 17, 2021

He was one of those guys that thought the help REALLY liked him and got rebuffed. That is my guess. The rest is incidental. — Kevin Ponder (@TPLkillaKP) March 17, 2021

Sounds plausible. And it really sounds like the opposite of masculinity.

