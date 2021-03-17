https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cuomo-nursing-home-order-petrified-new-york-nursing-home-admin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A New York nursing home administrator says he “petrified” by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s March 2020 order to place COVID-19 positive patients placed in long-term care facilities rather than in hospitals.

Michael Kraus, the administrator of a Staten Island nursing home, tells Fox News in clip of an interview set to air Thursday afternoon that he and other nursing home administrators and executives’ concerns over the governor’s orders were “shot down.” and never brought up again.

Kraus said that after his concerns were dismissed he “never spoke again” about them.

The New York Times reported in January that Cuomo aides undercounted the deaths of those in nursing homes by more than 9,000. Cuomo made the decision to have COVID patients return to nursing homes in an attempt, early in the pandemic, to ease the overflow of cases in hospitals. He later reversed the order.

The FBI and the New York Attorney General’s Office are looking into Cuomo’s actions regarding the nursing home death count.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

