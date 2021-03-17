https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/no-jen-psaki-a-fox-news-reporter-did-not-ask-you-if-the-biden-administration-should-send-some-kids-who-are-10-back/

We really should have suspected that Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary would provide plenty of material, and she didn’t disappoint in her early days with her promises to “circle back” on just about every question from the press.

We wonder if she’s been reading the tweets of some of her fans (we actually spotted a Super-Psaki cartoon) because that expression she gave to Fox News’ Kristin Fisher was pretty smug after Fisher asked if the Biden administration has placed a limit or cap on the number of unaccompanied minors who are allowed into the country to be stuffed into those “jail-like facilities” or moved into the Dallas Convention Center.

Fox’s Kristin Fisher asked Jen Psaki a basic question if there’s “a limit or cap to the number of unaccompanied minors…allowed in,” but Psaki went low and personal: “Should we send some kids who are 10 back at a certain point? Is that what you’re asking me?” pic.twitter.com/wzyS9OffgJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2021

“Is that what you’re asking me?” No, open your damn ears — we understand President Biden not hearing reporters’ questions, but come on. She asked if there was an upper limit to the number of unaccompanied minors being allowed into the country.

It seems to be getting a little hot in the kitchen. — Soaring LIBERTY (@LibertySoaring) March 17, 2021

She’s truly disgusting — Jonny Cabernet *NOW 50% less white (@Inflatulation) March 17, 2021

I can’t stand that smug, condescending ginger scumbag. — Dal Mar (@Dalmar31) March 17, 2021

Really wish the press secretary had the good grace to provide quotes from Biden rather than factless snark 😐 — Mémé Is Back 😘🇺🇸 (@menina_anjo74) March 17, 2021

That was a pretty snarky response from someone who’s keeping thousands of kids in cages.

Not a personal attack at all but just a clueless answer from a dimwit on Biden’s team. — chaser (@chaser84) March 17, 2021

That is actually a great tactic.

I am glad she is stepping up her game from “I’ll have to circle back”.

So I guess the answer is essentially no. There will be no cap. — AJ 🇺🇲 (@AriBargolani) March 17, 2021

Answer = no cap = open border — kokomored (@kokomored1) March 17, 2021

Nope. Open borders. Biden sucks — Godsgirl001 (@99Godsgirl001) March 17, 2021

And about those 10-year-olds?

Yes. Put them on buses. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 17, 2021

Related:

Blue-checked journalist explains why it’s ackshually good that so many migrant children are being kept in cages on Joe Biden’s watch https://t.co/nh0DKJc6RQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

