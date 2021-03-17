https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/17/no-jen-psaki-a-fox-news-reporter-did-not-ask-you-if-the-biden-administration-should-send-some-kids-who-are-10-back/

We really should have suspected that Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary would provide plenty of material, and she didn’t disappoint in her early days with her promises to “circle back” on just about every question from the press.

We wonder if she’s been reading the tweets of some of her fans (we actually spotted a Super-Psaki cartoon) because that expression she gave to Fox News’ Kristin Fisher was pretty smug after Fisher asked if the Biden administration has placed a limit or cap on the number of unaccompanied minors who are allowed into the country to be stuffed into those “jail-like facilities” or moved into the Dallas Convention Center.

“Is that what you’re asking me?” No, open your damn ears — we understand President Biden not hearing reporters’ questions, but come on. She asked if there was an upper limit to the number of unaccompanied minors being allowed into the country.

That was a pretty snarky response from someone who’s keeping thousands of kids in cages.

And about those 10-year-olds?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...