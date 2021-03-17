https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jordan-fuchs-gave-false-quotes-to-wash-post/

BREAKING: Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs was source of fake Trump quotes in call. Fuchs was appointed by Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/812nWofvCW — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 17, 2021

Miss Jordan Fuchs has been revealed as the anonymous source who gave the Washington Post false quotes attributed to President Donald Trump.

Complete details here…

In its correction, the Post wrote,

“Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.”

The newspaper added — Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now.’