New York State Assembly leaders on Wednesday announced the independent law firm assisting their impeachment inquiry against embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who refuses to step down in the wake of multiple scandals rocking his administration.

Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles D. Lavine, both Democrats, announced the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will be assisting the members in conducting an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo, who continues to face mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A press release of the announcement describes the firm as having “expertise in sensitive investigations.”

“Their team, including Angela Burgess, Greg Andres and Martine Beamon, will work with Assemblymember Lavine and the Assembly Judiciary Committee to lead the investigation,” the release reads, adding that they are “authorized to vigorously pursue all the evidence to determine the extent to which violations of the law have occurred.”

“I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Speaker Heastie said in a statement, noting that the firm will “give the Committee the experience, independence, and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”

“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” Lavine said in a statement, adding, “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion.”

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is completing an independent investigation into the claims, which Cuomo has denied, begging New Yorkers to reserve their judgments until the conclusion of the investigation.

Well over half of New York state legislators have since called for Cuomo to step down as he continues to face accusations of both sexual harassment and assault.

Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), have expressed the view that Cuomo should step down if the allegations lodged against him prove to be true.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), have called on the Democrat governor to resign in a joint statement. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confid ence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign,” they said.

A Siena College Research Institute poll released this week revealed 50 percent of New Yorkers do not believe Cuomo should resign, although over one-third believe he has committed sexual harassment.

The news comes as the Cuomo administration continues to face fallout from its nursing home coverup. Additionally, New York lawmakers are considering a probe into the Cuomo administration’s April 10 directive sending coronavirus patients into group homes.

