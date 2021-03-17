https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/obama-calls-greater-gun-control-atlanta-shooting-facts-even-known/

After a deadly shooting in Atlanta, Georgia this week, former president Obama waited less than 24 hours to issue calls for greater gun control measures.

All of the facts of the case are not even known yet, but Obama just couldn’t wait to go charging in with the left’s agenda.

You know what Democrats say. Never let a crisis go to waste.

The Hill reports:

TRENDING: Russia Recalls Ambassador After Joe Biden Threatens Vladimir Putin and Calls Him a ‘Killer with No Soul’

Obama on Atlanta shootings: We’ve neglected ‘epidemic of gun violence in America’ Former President Obama said the U.S. has “continued to neglect” the “epidemic of gun violence” after a shooting spree targeting massage parlors in Atlanta left at least eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women. “Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America,” Obama said in a series of tweets Wednesday. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.” “Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society,” Obama said.

See the tweets below:

Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America. Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2021

Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 17, 2021

Is it too much to ask people to wait a few days until we know exactly what happened?

Does Obama really need to rush to politicize this? Does that have to be the first instinct every time something like this happens?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

