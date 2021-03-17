https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/17/obama-campaign-alumnus-ben-labolt-left-with-no-choice-but-to-delete-his-hot-equality-act-take-after-scary-number-of-bigots-start-pouncing/

Sometimes, Twitter is blessed with an especially lousy take.

That happened today with former Obama re-election campaign national press secretary and current comms strategist Ben LaBolt’s tweet about the Equality Act.

Sadly, it’s gone.

Not to worry! Even when it’s been deleted, nothing’s ever really gone:

Hey, we can still have fun!

How unfortunate that Ben apparently didn’t appreciate all the interest his tweet generated:

Darn those bigots!

Guess the scary number of bigots are what prompted Ben to take down that tweet, too. Good thing we’ve also got that one:

Ben LaBolt is aptly named, because he deletes those tweets like lightning! He’s quick with the block as well:

Sad!

This St. Patrick’s Day, pour out an extra one for Ben LaBolt.

