https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543694-officer-faces-criticism-for-saying-suspected-georgia-shooter-had-a-really-bad

Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is facing backlash for the way he described the Georgia man charged with killing eight people Tuesday night.

“He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said. 

Police have said Robert Aaron Long said he targeted massage parlors because he has a “sexual addiction” and wanted to “eliminate” places of “temptation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Baker’s comments, “FOR HIM” began trending on Twitter, with many criticizing the officer’s rhetoric toward the shooter’s actions.

“Imagine losing your loved one to a senseless shooting, and the police captain says this about the shooter,” Angela Chen, morning anchor at KESQ, tweeted.

Although Long has denied that he specifically targeted Asian people, many are condemning the attack as a hate crime against the Asian community, which has seen an increase in racist attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan, China. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many lawmakers on Wednesday also warned of a surge in violence against Asian Americans.

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) called the shooting “senseless and tragic” on Twitter on Wednesday, while fellow California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) accused the Trump administration of “inflaming hate against Asian Americans” amid the coronavirus pandemic, retweeting CBS News’s Weijia Jiang’s allegation that last year a White House official called COVID-19 the “Kung-Flu” to her.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...