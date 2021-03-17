https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543677-ohio-ag-sues-biden-over-pandemic-bill

Ohio’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday over a provision of the recently signed pandemic relief bill.

In a complaint filed in federal district court in Ohio, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) challenged a provision in the legislation that forbids state and local government from using pandemic aid to offset tax cuts.

“Ohio seeks to enjoin federal officials from enforcing the unconstitutional Tax Mandate, and seeks declaratory relief establishing that the State of Ohio, under the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, retains the freedom to manage its own tax policy,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit was filed against Treasury Secretary Janet YellenJanet Louise YellenOn The Money: Details on timing of the ,400 stimulus payments Yellen provides signature for paper currency Huge fight looms over raising taxes MORE and the Treasury Department. Neither the White House nor the Treasury Department immediately responded when asked for comment.

President Biden Joe BidenBiden and Congress must take bold action to prevent violent extremism The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis MORE signed the bill last week, authorizing aid including direct payments for individuals and $195.3 billion for states and Washington, D.C. — including about $5.5 billion for Ohio, according to the lawsuit.

The aid is largely distributed based on each state’s number of unemployed workers.

Yost argues in his lawsuit that Congress violated constitutional restraints in seeking to control how states set their tax policies.

“By accepting that money, the State must sacrifice its sovereign authority to set tax policy as it sees fit, because changes to tax policy that reduce revenues violate the Tax Mandate,” the lawsuit reads. “Such violations could be used to force the State to return funding received through the Act.”

The provision has drawn ire from conservative state officials concerned that it will get in the way of future efforts to cut taxes.

Yost was among a group of 21 Republican state attorneys general who sent a letter to Yellen this week expressing concern about the mandate, saying it would “represent the greatest attempted invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic.”

