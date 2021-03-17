https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/pat-gray-a-sperm-bank-on-the-moon

Scientists are beginning to map out how they will send and store “6.7 million of Earth’s species [including human]” to a sperm bank on the moon.

The New York Post reported, “In what they’re calling a ‘modern global insurance policy,’ mechanical engineers have proposed that humans establish a repository of reproductive cells — sperm and ova — from 6.7 million of Earth’s species, including human.”

Pat Gray, Jeffy Fisher, and Keith Malinak covered the story and raised some poignant questions. Who will guard the sperm bank on the moon? How much time and resources will be required to build the sperm bank?

The guys also discussed the massive load of batteries recently launched into outer space adding to the growing space litter problem. Watch the clip for more from Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

