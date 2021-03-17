https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosis-push-911-style-commission-over-jan-6-capitol-hill-riots-stalls?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is now charging three Democrat-run House Committee’s to run their own probes into the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots after her proposed 9/11 style commission failed to get bi-partisan support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC Wednesday that an investigation into what happened on Jan. 6 is necessary. Pelosi has had trouble getting her Republican colleagues to agree.

Pelosi’s remarks come ten weeks after she initially proposed a 9/11 style commission. Pelosi will appoint the House Administration, Homeland Security, and Appropriations to research the events.

“I like the idea of a 9/11 commission, but we also want something intermediary here,” Sen. Klobuchar said, according to POLITICO. “As I look at our officers on the front lines, they can’t wait a year for some suggestions about what we can do better.”

Other top Democrats agreed, such as Rep. Hakeen Jeffries of New York, who argued that the riots at the Capitol were not a Republican or Democrat issue.

Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnel has stalled Pelosi’s efforts to create a 9/11 style commission, calling it “Bipartisan by design,” insisting that if a commission should take place, it should investigate all forms of extremism and political violence, not just right-wing violence.

Pelosi reportedly blames the failure of her proposed commission on Republicans’ refusal to agree on the scope of what should be investigated.

The Senate investigation panels are reportedly planning to draft and release a bipartisan report outlining future recommendations on how best to secure the Capitol in case of future threats.

