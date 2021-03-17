https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/police-investigate-motive-deadly-warehouse-attack-wisconsin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Wisconsin authorities said Thursday they remain unclear about why a man opened fire at a warehouse two day earlier, killed two employees.

The authorities have identified the shooter in the Tuesday night attack as Fraron Cornelius, 41. The incident occurred at the Roundy’s distribution center in the city of Oconomowoc.

The victims have been identified as Kevin Schneider, 39, and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth.

The shooter and the victims had been co-workers at the warehouse for more than 20 years, said Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister.

Police discovered Cornelius driving early Wednesday and pursued him into Milwaukee, where he reportedly crashed his vehicle, then fatally shot himself.

Officials said their investigation into the fatal shootings will include examining the facility’s surveillance footage and interviewing hundreds of the company’s employees.

Surveillance footage was used to identify Cornelius as the shooter and officials told law enforcement in the area to look out for his vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

