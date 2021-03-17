https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/dan-bongino-take-over-rush-limbaughs-radio-time-slot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Conservative political commentator Dan Bongino will take over Rush Limbaugh’s time slot with a new radio show.

Cumulus Media‘s Westwood One announced Wednesday that Bongino would host a new three-hour program, called “The Dan Bongino Show.”

The show will start May 24 and be broadcast nationwide Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Limbaugh died Feb. 17 from complications from lung cancer. He and his ready show were considered leaders in the conservative movement.

The show will “tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” the media ompany said in a press release obtained by Fox News.

With Bongino’s show, Cumulus media now has a 24/hour lineup of conservative talk shows including programs from Ben Shapiro of the Daily Wire and Mark Levine.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” said Bongino, also a regular Fox News Channel contributor. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

