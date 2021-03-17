https://www.oann.com/president-trump-fauci-birx-made-nothing-but-mistakes-in-the-early-days-of-the/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-fauci-birx-made-nothing-but-mistakes-in-the-early-days-of-the

UPDATED 1:53 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

President Trump recently commented on the early days of the pandemic after Joe Biden notably dismissed the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. During an interview Tuesday, the 45th President said he was initially given bad advice by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

Overall, however, President Trump noted that he himself did a great job of handling the global health crisis. He went on to tout his decision to close the border to travelers coming in from China.

“When you go to the COVID issue, we did a great job…we get very little credit for it,” he stated. “I closed the country far earlier…Dr. Fauci and Birx and all of these people that, frankly, made nothing but mistakes — they didn’t want to do it.”



So far the most consequential action taken by Joe Biden is taking credit for the amazing vaccine production and rollout put in place by President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 13, 2021

President Trump added, hundreds of thousands of more lives would have been lost had he not made that decision. Dr. Birx ended up retiring after Biden took office. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci currently serves as the White House Chief Medical Advisor.

