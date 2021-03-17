https://thepoliticalinsider.com/trump-recommends-vaccine-to-his-supporters-it-is-a-great-vaccine/

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying that the various types were safe, effective, and even “great.”

Trump made his remarks during his first major interview after leaving the Presidency, with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. 

Trump Touts Vaccine: ‘It Is A Safe Vaccine And It Is Something That Works’

“I would recommend it,” Trump told Bartiromo. “And I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

Trump, however, did not make a demand: “But again,” he added, “we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also.”

Trump then praised the vaccines and assured viewers that it worked.

“But it is a great vaccine,” Trump continued. “It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”

A number of polls have shown that a significant number of Republicans are hesitant or outright resistant to receiving the vaccine.

Some on the left and in the media have hoped Trump might give a more hearty endorsement of the vaccines to dissuade some Republicans of any concerns they might have.

That is what Trump appeared to do on Tuesday night, while also recognizing the matter as a choice.

Trump At CPAC: ‘Everybody Go Get Your Shot’

But advocating for Americans getting the vaccine was not something new for Trump this week.

Trump said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in February, “We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on December 21st, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine.” 

“It shows you how un-painful all that vaccine shot is,” Trump emphasized. “So everybody go get your shot.”

On Biden getting vaccinated, Trump continued, “He forgot so it wasn’t very traumatic obviously, but he got his shot and it’s good that he got his shot.”

Trump did not appear in a recent Ad Council campaign for vaccines, however:

The public service announcement showed every other living former president and some first ladies encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. 

“We urge you to get vaccinated,” said President Barack Obama said in the video, which also included former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

“Now, it’s up to you,” Carter said to close the video.

