On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump encouraged Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, saying that the various types were safe, effective, and even “great.”

Trump made his remarks during his first major interview after leaving the Presidency, with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

Trump recommends supporters get COVID vaccine: “I would. I would recommend it & I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me..” Adding, “We have our freedoms, and we have to live by that. And I agree with that also.” pic.twitter.com/eMR0YDfTRp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 16, 2021

Trump Touts Vaccine: ‘It Is A Safe Vaccine And It Is Something That Works’

“I would recommend it,” Trump told Bartiromo. “And I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly.”

Trump, however, did not make a demand: “But again,” he added, “we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also.”

Trump then praised the vaccines and assured viewers that it worked.

“But it is a great vaccine,” Trump continued. “It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”

A number of polls have shown that a significant number of Republicans are hesitant or outright resistant to receiving the vaccine.

Some on the left and in the media have hoped Trump might give a more hearty endorsement of the vaccines to dissuade some Republicans of any concerns they might have.

That is what Trump appeared to do on Tuesday night, while also recognizing the matter as a choice.

President Trump says on the Biden administration’s vaccine distribution plan: “Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we put in place, and if we had an honest media — which we don’t — they would say it loud and clear.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/nR19o2fJ1G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

Trump At CPAC: ‘Everybody Go Get Your Shot’

But advocating for Americans getting the vaccine was not something new for Trump this week.

Trump said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in February, “We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on December 21st, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine.”

“It shows you how un-painful all that vaccine shot is,” Trump emphasized. “So everybody go get your shot.”

On Biden getting vaccinated, Trump continued, “He forgot so it wasn’t very traumatic obviously, but he got his shot and it’s good that he got his shot.”

Trump did not appear in a recent Ad Council campaign for vaccines, however:

Former presidents and first ladies urge Americans to get vaccinated in new PSA released by The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative. Former President Trump did not appear. pic.twitter.com/qBezikP3oK — The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021

The public service announcement showed every other living former president and some first ladies encouraging Americans to get vaccinated.

“We urge you to get vaccinated,” said President Barack Obama said in the video, which also included former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

“Now, it’s up to you,” Carter said to close the video.

