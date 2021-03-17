https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543563-clyburn-slams-sen-johnson-the-guy-is-racist

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) slammed Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMenendez rips Johnson as ‘racist’ over Capitol riot remark A number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines Hoyer bashes Ron Johnson for ‘racist statement’ MORE over remarks the Wisconsin Republican made regarding his safety during the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson has come under fire after he said during an interview on a conservative radio show that he “might have been a little concerned” if Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters stormed the Capitol as opposed to the mob of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive Democrats play defense on border crisis Biden’s big difference? Diversity MORE‘s supporters.

During an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonAl Gore advocates for automatically registering citizens to vote CNN’s Don Lemon on Vatican refusing to bless same-sex unions: ‘God is not about hindering people’ Don Lemon on Oprah interview: ‘We have only heard from one side but that … rings very true’ MORE late Tuesday, Clyburn called Johnson “racist” and alleged that he knew exactly what he was saying.

“The moment he prefaced his last statement ‘I know I’m going to get in trouble for this’ and then went on to say, said to me he knew exactly what he was saying,” Clyburn said. “He knew why he was saying it and knew exactly how the reactions would be, he just didn’t care.”

“The guy is racist, this is not the first time he has indicated such,” Clyburn said. “I would hope that the people of Wisconsin would take note of this and do what they can to help make this country a better place.”

Johnson told Milwaukee-based WISN-AM radio on Monday that “no racism” was involved in the remarks.

“It has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots,” Johnson said. “I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist. It’s not.”

However, Johnson has only faced more scrutiny from Democrats and activists who said the remarks highlighted a double standard in suggesting that Black Lives Matter activists should be feared but not the largely white supporters of Trump.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerDemocrats play defense on border crisis Menendez rips Johnson as ‘racist’ over Capitol riot remark A number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines MORE (D-Md.) said on a press call on Tuesday that Johnson’s statement was “racist” and “ought to be deeply troubling to the Republican Party to have a member of the United States Senate, a Republican, reflect such prejudice, such simplification, which mirrored Donald Trump’s dealing with immigrants.”

Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezDemocratic senators urge Biden to take executive action on ghost guns Biden holds off punishing Saudi crown prince, despite US intel Senate confirms Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador MORE (D-N.J.) also said in a floor speech on Tuesday that the comments were “racist” and “hurtful.”

