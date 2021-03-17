https://www.oann.com/recall-calif-gov-newsom-effort-reaches-submission-deadline-with-more-than-2m-signatures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=recall-calif-gov-newsom-effort-reaches-submission-deadline-with-more-than-2m-signatures

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions while speaking at a news conference at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Former Republican congressman Doug Ose announced Tuesday he’s entering the recall election aimed at ousting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a day after the Democratic governor began raising money to defend his seat in a likely election this year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions while speaking at a news conference at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:50 AM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The next stage of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to begin. On Wednesday, supporters are set to submit over 2 million signatures, which far surpasses the requirement by more than 500,000 signatures.

In response, Newsom has begun raising funds to defend his seat in a likely recall election. While speaking in an interview Tuesday, the Democrat voiced his concerns that he may face a strong challenge similar to the one former Democrat Gov. Gray Davis faced back in 2003.

Election officials have until April 29 to authenticate all of the signatures and it could take another several months before an election is formally scheduled.

MORE NEWS: Ariz. Senate to take up bill imposing strict penalties for child sex trafficking

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...