https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/rep-jim-jordan-asks-if-twitters-going-to-put-a-disinfo-tag-on-cnns-tweet-about-trump-now-that-we-know-its-fakenews/

Not long ago the Washington Post issued a major correction to an article that contained comments supposedly made by then-President Trump during a phone call with a Georgia election investigator. One quote in particular, “find the fraud,” even made it into the House Dems’ impeachment briefs they gave to U.S. senators at the trial. The problem? An audio recording of the call debunked major quotes in the Post’s story, but CNN was already among other media outlets spreading the “news.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has a related question for Twitter:

Nope, no “misinformation” tag yet:

The story at CNN’s website has a weak update acknowledging the correction.

We won’t hold our breath waiting.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...