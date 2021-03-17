https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/rep-jim-jordan-asks-if-twitters-going-to-put-a-disinfo-tag-on-cnns-tweet-about-trump-now-that-we-know-its-fakenews/

Not long ago the Washington Post issued a major correction to an article that contained comments supposedly made by then-President Trump during a phone call with a Georgia election investigator. One quote in particular, “find the fraud,” even made it into the House Dems’ impeachment briefs they gave to U.S. senators at the trial. The problem? An audio recording of the call debunked major quotes in the Post’s story, but CNN was already among other media outlets spreading the “news.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has a related question for Twitter:

Will Twitter put a warning label on this now that we know it’s #FakeNews? pic.twitter.com/aPT9yjw3lL — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 17, 2021

Nope, no “misinformation” tag yet:

President Trump last month urged the chief investigator for the Georgia secretary of state’s office to “find the fraud” in the 2020 presidential election, telling the individual that they would be a “national hero,” according to a source.https://t.co/CZre1fLID2 — CNN (@CNN) January 9, 2021

The story at CNN’s website has a weak update acknowledging the correction.

Come on, @Twitter. Here’s your chance to shock the world and be fair to a Republican. ⬇️ https://t.co/jiqL0F8JAy — Okay. (@corrcomm) March 17, 2021

We won’t hold our breath waiting.

