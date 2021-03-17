https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-kevin-mccarthy-introduces-resolution-oust-rep-eric-swalwell-house-intel?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has filed a resolution to oust Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Swalwell engaged in a years-long relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, and his conduct makes clear he has no place serving on the committee in charge of America’s top secrets,” McCarthy tweeted.

Swalwell, a California Democrat, fired back at McCarthy, a California Republican: “Meet the New McCarthyism. Multiple sentences in resolution state ‘Swalwell has not denied…’ Yet fails to include multiple FBI statements of ‘no wrongdoing’ and did nothing but ‘cooperate.’ All of this to deflect from @GOPLeader’s support for QAnon,” Swalwell tweeted.

Some lawmakers have expressed their support for the attempt to oust Swalwell from the committee, including GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado who tweeted: “I am a cosponsor of this resolution from @GOPLeader. Rep. Swalwell’s ties to the #CCP are a threat to national security, and he should not be on @HouseIntel.”

But House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, described the push to remove Swalwell from the committee as a “transparently political effort.”

“I have full confidence in Congressman Swalwell’s fitness to continue to serve as an exemplary member of the Intelligence Committee with all of the trust that entails. I will oppose this transparently political effort,” Schiff said in a letter to colleagues, according to Fox News.

