Democrats have always demonstrated certain blindness about terrorists. Worrying about them was considered Islamophobic, which, in the fantasy world of Democrats, was a greater sin than terrorism itself.

The only terrorists Democrats can see these days are the home-grown right-wing extremist variety. Old-fashioned terrorists from places like Yemen and Serbia can safely be dismissed as harmless.

That may be true. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s observation that people on the U.S. government’s terrorist watch list were apprehended at the border elicited howls of protest from Democrats.

One Democratic member of Congress, Ruben Gallego, called the minority leader a liar.

Weird as the Chairman of the subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations and a border state member of Congress haven’t heard anything about this. Gonna ask for a briefing. Pretty sure he is either wrong or lying. https://t.co/retrzeUPxV — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 15, 2021

Democrats gleefully piled on. Until Axios confirmed McCarthy’s observation.

Axios:

The Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed to Congress today that four people arrested at the southern border since Oct. 1 match names on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database, a congressional aide briefed on the correspondence told Axios. Why it matters: Three of the people arrested were from Yemen and one was from Serbia. The four arrests are more than the number of similar people taken into custody during recent full fiscal years, according to the source. In fiscal 2018, six people from Yemen and Bangladesh were arrested.

Daily Caller:

Gallego’s insinuation on Monday that McCarthy was “either wrong or lying” about suspected terrorists being arrested crossing the southern border received widespread media coverage. His comments received coverage in The Washington Post, the Daily Beast, MSNBC, Business Insider, the Independent and Vox.

True to form, Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar claimed McCarthy was trying to divide America.

“We saw my Republican colleagues stoke fear and anger toward immigrants, fuelling that xenophobia. You know, the whole immigrants-bringing-diseases-into-our-country kind of thing,” Escobar said, according to the Independent. If they’re bringing the disease of “terrorism,” maybe it might be a good thing to prevent them from coming in. Otherwise, McCarthy said nothing about “diseases” being brought into the country by illegals and refugees.

As an aside, FEMA says the positivity rate for COVID at the border is 6.3 percent — a little lower than the average for the state of Texas. And if you find relief in those numbers, you’re delusional. Thousands of COVID-positive people unnecessarily exposing Americans to disease is no one’s idea of “safe, orderly, and fair” immigration policy. It’s unnecessary because people — sick or well — have no fundamental right to be here. It is not a human right and there’s no constitutional right for the United States to allow migrants and refugees into the country. It’s a political choice.

Regardless, McCarthy’s point is that Biden’s policies will exacerbate the security situation at the border. And he’s right.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Friday the GOP’s renewed focus on the border was merely an effort to peel attention away from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed into law on Thursday, which polls show is supported by about 70% of Americans. “I guess their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work for them. Now they have to change the subject,” Pelosi said.

Why doesn’t Pelosi just go ahead and urge Democrats to bury their heads in the sand? Even the major media is grudgingly beginning to admit that what’s going on at the border is a “crisis.” They have to be very careful and find ways not to equate the crisis with anything that happened during the Trump administration. But they’re gradually getting around to reporting on it.

The president will soon hold a press conference — the first of his presidency. Perhaps Stephen Green and Stephen Kruiser could invent a new drinking game to watch it. Every time the press asks a question about the border, take a shot. Take two if they use the word “crisis.”

It will end up being a very sober game.

