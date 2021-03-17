https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rep-mo-brooks-plans-campaign-announcement-rally-amid-alabama-senate-bid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks has taken a step closer to officially running for an open Senate seat in his home state – hyping a “exciting announcement” Monday with former President Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

“Please join Congressman Mo Brooks and special guest Stephen Miller for an exciting announcement,” Brooks tweeted Wednesday.

Miller was a top Trump immigration policy adviser. 

Brooks ran unsuccessfully in 2017 for the Alabama Senate left open by then-GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions after he was appointed attorney general by Trump.

Miller was also a member of Sessions’ Senate staff.

Current Alabama GOP Sen. Richard Shelby is retiring at the end of his term and will not seek 2022 reelection.

