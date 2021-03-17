https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/report-cuomo-helped-draft-hit-letter-targeting-one-of-his-accusers/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped draft a letter targeting one of the women who recently accused him of sexual harassment with the intent of ruining her credibility, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Shortly after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan went public on Twitter with her allegations against the governor in December, Cuomo along with key staff members wrote a letter claiming that the accusations were merely “premeditated and politically motivated.”

Not only did the letter include a list of personnel complaints against Boylan with the hopes that former Cuomo aides, “especially women” would sign onto and circulate, but the text also suggested that she was connected to supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“Weaponizing a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated,” the letter concluded. “False claims demean the veracity of credible claims.”

While Cuomo and other aides assisted in drafting multiple copies of the letter, it was never released, a decision the Times claims was because Boylan “did not immediately elaborate or follow up on her Twitter posts in December.”

Boylan, however, did eventually detail the reported sexual harassment in February. In a lengthy Medium article, Boylan explained what she endured during her tenure working in the governor’s office including Cuomo’s “inappropriate comments” and kissing her on the lips unannounced. Shortly after Boylan’s article went public, multiple other women came forward accusing the governor of similar behavior.

Despite the growing sexual harassment allegations, a federal inquiry into his office’s scandalous coverup of thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes as a result of his own policy, and calls from Democrat leaders to step down, Cuomo refuses to resign from his position

“I’m not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of New York. They elected me, and I’m going to serve the people of the state in New York,” the Democrat said in early March. “I’m going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”

