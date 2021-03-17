https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-disney-shelves-gina-carano-guest-appearance-on-bear-grylls-natgeo-show

Disney, apparently not content to simply “cancel” Gina Carano from its Star Wars property, “The Mandalorian,” reportedly shelved the actress and former MMA fighter’s appearance on Bear Grylls reality show, which appears on the Disney-owned National Geographic, or “NatGeo” network.

Bounding Into Comics reports that Carano filmed an episode of Grylls’ new show, “Running Wild With Bear Grylls,” in which the outdoor survivalist master challenges various celebrities to endure “the most extreme environments in the world to conquer fears,” to “test their limits,” and to ‘dabble in nature’s not so tasty delicacies,” the way Grylls did on his legendary survival show.

Carano herself appeared to confirm the appearance, tweeting a selfie with Grylls in front of a snow-capped Italian mountain range. “One of the best experiences of my life & most definitely my 2020 was hanging out with this guy @beargrylls in the Dolomites,” Carano noted above the photo.

“Carano was first announced as a guest for the sixth season of Grylls’ latest reality show on February 11th, when the official Twitter account belonging to the popular survivalist tweeted an update regarding the series’ return published by What’s On Disney Plus, which included a list of celebrity guests who were planned to feature in their own respective episodes throughout the sixth season,” the outlet said.

“However,’ Bounding Into Comics notes, “according to episode guides for Running Wild’s sixth season recently uploaded by various websites ahead of the season’s March 29th premiere, Disney appears to have pulled the episode featuring Carano in its entirety.”

Bounding Into Comics scoured television reporting services trying to find evidence of Carano’s Bear Grylls episode, but the top three reporting services, TvMaze, EpGuides, and PremireDate, show a “complete” sixth season of Bear Grylls’ show without a single mention of Gina Carano. The guides list other celebrities, including radio host Bobby Bones, comedian Keegan-Michel Key, and actor Danny Trejo.

Disney has made no official statement on the matter and a request for comment has, so far, gone unanswered. Carano, however, seems to believe that her show has been pulled; she retweeted the Bounding Into Comics story about her episode disappearing from NatGeo.

If the report proves true, it could mark the second time that Disney or one of its properties has “fired” or “canceled” Carano without specifically informing her. Carano told Ben Shapiro in her appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special that she discovered she’d been officially let go from “The Mandalorian” because of “controversial tweets” when Lucasfilm tweeted that it had parted ways with Carano in late 2020.

“They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn’t win out at the end,” Carano told Shapiro.

“How I found out was that I looked on the internet, and you know, you check your Twitter and I’m trending and the ‘fire Gina Carano’ hashtag worked,” she added.

Carano is now working with The Daily Wire to produce her own feature film, but she’s faced a series of “cancellations” after revealing herself as somewhat conservative on social media. In addition to being fired from “The Mandalorian,” Hasbro canceled a planned second run of its Cara Dune action figure.

