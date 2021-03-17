https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/reports-american-troops-entering-syria-biden-know/

(photo Sana News)

A US convoy of trucks is entering Northern Syria per reports from that country. Why is senile old Biden doing this and why is he keeping it a secret? Does he even know it’s happening?

During President Trump’s time in office, ISIS was obliterated in the Middle East. That evil group was annihilated in a matter of months after festering and growing during the Obama years. ISIS’s leader was killed in an operation named after an American girl whom he raped repeatedly and daily for months.

Iran was then put in a box and prevented from pushing terrorism in the region. Iran’s evil military and terrorist leader, Qasem Soleimani, was killed.

Numerous peace treaties were put in place in the Middle East between Israel and various Arabic countries. While Obama helped the evil regime of Iran during his years in office, President Trump worked to contain and destroy evil regimes in the region while instituting world peace through local peace deals.

But now the Biden Administration is releasing billions to Iran and inserting American troops into the region in Syria, according to a local news outlet in Syria, Sana News:

A new convoy of US occupation trucks loaded with logistic materials have entered Hasaka countryside via the illegal border crossings with northern Iraq to support the occupation’s bases in Hasaka countryside. Local sources in al-Khazna village told SANA reporter that a convoy, that includes 45 trucks loaded with boxes, military vehicles and fuel tankers, entered via al-Walid illegal border crossing with northern Iraq.

The Syrian report notes that it’s a:

…flagrant violation of the international law, the US occupation troops work to enhance their illegal presence in al-Jazeera region, as they have established several bases to protect and train armed groups and terrorist organizations operating under their command to achieve their hostile schemes.

What the hell is Biden doing and does he even know he’s doing it? Who is really making this insane call?

