The WAPO source for the “Trump/GA call” is revealed

Jordan Fuchs, anyone? Fuchs is the Deputy Secretary of State appointed by Sec of State Brad Raffensperger. This was happening during the Senate run-off in GA.

Fuchs’ fake quotes from Donald Trump caused a stir in the country. The mainstream media played it wrong, and tried to say that Donald Trump committed a “crime.”

This is pretty similar to the Russia collusion…

The GA Secretary of State is trying to get away with this.

BREAKING: Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs was source of fake Trump quotes in call. Fuchs was appointed by Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/812nWofvCW — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 17, 2021

Do you know that Jordan doesn’t remember what was said? They claim she got the sentiment right.

Is this why she was described as an “anonymous source” for the Trump attack?

From Heavy.com

Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state, was outed by the Washington Post as the newspaper’s source of false quotes attributed to former President Donald Trump.

The source of the story – in which Trump was falsely quoted as telling a Georgia election investigator, Frances Watson, to “find the fraud” to become a “national hero” – was initially kept anonymous in its January 2021 story. However, when the Wall Street Journal obtained audio of the call that showed Trump had not used those exact words, the newspaper ran a lengthy correction and revealed Fuchs had been its source.

Heavy has reached out to Fuchs seeking comment. On March 16, she provided this statement,

The Secretary of State’s Office’s first reported about its investigator’s phone conversation with President Trump relied on the investigator’s recollection. Information about the content of the call was never presented as a word-for-word transcript. After hearing the tape, it’s clear that the investigator’s recollection accurately portrayed the president’s assertions that there was fraud to uncover and that she would receive praise for doing so.

SUPERCUT! Flashback: Major hype retracted WaPo report Trump ordered Ga. to “find the fraud” pic.twitter.com/LAqP7BMmkP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 15, 2021

It was a fake quote.

Here’s what Trump said back then:

The Journal article quotes Trump as saying, “When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” and Watson responding: “I can assure you that our team and the [Georgia Bureau of Investigation], that we are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts.”

This has nothing to do with the “Find the FRAUD and you’ll be a HERO” quote.

