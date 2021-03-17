https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/rob-reiner-knows-whos-to-blame-for-the-atlanta-area-spa-shootings/

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu linked former President Trump to massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta-area that left eight people dead.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says the suspect in a shooting spree that left eight people dead, including six people of Asian descent, bought the gun he used just hours earlier.https://t.co/r3yineD6r3 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2021

Lieu said the fact that six of those killed were Asian-American was tied to Trump’s use of “racist phrases like Kung Flu.”

However, police are saying there’s not yet any evidence that race was a factor in the shootings:

New: Atlanta shooting suspect told police he had “sexual addiction”, “indicators now may not be” racially motivated, says Cherokee Cty Sheriff Frank Reynolds. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 17, 2021

Another Dem not interested in waiting to find out all the facts before blaming Trump is director/actor and charter member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, Rob Reiner:

I’m sorry, but the deaths of over half a million Americans, the deadly seditious insurrection, the murders of Asian-Americans all lay at the feet of Donald J. Trump. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 17, 2021

Just because Trump hasn’t been in office for almost two months doesn’t mean the TDS isn’t still very much active.

your brain is totally broken dude https://t.co/Ef2r5xj2qP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 17, 2021

TDS — David Caddell (@DavidCaddell_dc) March 17, 2021

Perhaps Reiner doesn’t want to focus much on what’s currently happening at the border considering what he slammed Trump for during the previous administration:

You can lie all you want & try to gaslight the American people with alternative facts, but you will never be absolved of your cruelty. The trauma of ripping children from parents & forcing them into cages, living in filth, is just evil.#CloseTheCamps — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 2, 2019

And now, silence on that matter.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

