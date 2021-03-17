https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/17/rob-reiner-knows-whos-to-blame-for-the-atlanta-area-spa-shootings/

As we told you earlier, Rep. Ted Lieu linked former President Trump to massage parlor shootings in the Atlanta-area that left eight people dead.

Lieu said the fact that six of those killed were Asian-American was tied to Trump’s use of “racist phrases like Kung Flu.”

However, police are saying there’s not yet any evidence that race was a factor in the shootings:

Another Dem not interested in waiting to find out all the facts before blaming Trump is director/actor and charter member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance, Rob Reiner:

Just because Trump hasn’t been in office for almost two months doesn’t mean the TDS isn’t still very much active.

Perhaps Reiner doesn’t want to focus much on what’s currently happening at the border considering what he slammed Trump for during the previous administration:

And now, silence on that matter.

