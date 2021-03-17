https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ron-desantis-critical-race-theory-will-not-be-taught-in-florida-schools/
Gov. Desantis Blasting The Teaching Of Anti-American & Anti-White Critical Race Theory
“Let me be clear, there is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country & to hate each other is not worth 1 red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/EO6QugdfEG
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2021
Here’s the full presser — Money quotes begin at 5:04 mark