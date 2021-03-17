https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ron-desantis-critical-race-theory-will-not-be-taught-in-florida-schools/

Posted by Kane on March 17, 2021 6:01 pm

“Let me be clear, there is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth 1 red cent of taxpayer money.”

Here’s the full presser — Money quotes begin at 5:04 mark



