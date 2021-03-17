https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/17/ron-desantis-goes-full-boss-over-critical-race-theory-and-no-games-were-played-n345483
About The Author
Related Posts
A Surprising CNN Source Helps Completely Undercut CNN Hit Piece on Trump's Vaccine Rollout Plan (Video)
January 22, 2021
Is Joe Biden a Gross Racist or Just a Senile Old Kook?
January 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy