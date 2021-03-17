https://www.oann.com/sen-cruz-the-pentagon-shouldnt-be-smiting-anyone/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cruz-the-pentagon-shouldnt-be-smiting-anyone

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson’s comments should not have been politicized by the Biden administration. In an interview with the Daily Caller Wednesday, Cruz stressed that it was unacceptable for the Pentagon to take sides in a cultural dispute.

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

Carlson recently took aim at Joe Biden’s attempts to make the military “more feminine.” Press Secretary John Kirby responded by attempting to criticize Carlson. He said the Pentagon “will not be taking personnel advice from a talk show host.”

This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: “Press secretary smites Fox Host.” Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable. We’ll respond at 8pm ET on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2021

“The last I checked, the official outlet of the Pentagon shouldn’t be smiting anyone unless they are terrorists or our enemies who are trying to destroy us,” Cruz said. “This was, I think, a really unfortunate example of the Biden administration trying to politicize the military.”

“We don’t want to see our military politicized and attacking the political opponents of whoever is in office. The behavior of the Pentagon this past week didn’t meet that standard.” Sen. @tedcruz sat down with @VinceCoglianese to discuss the DOD’s attacks on Tucker Carlson. pic.twitter.com/E26eY8vAwU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

In the meantime, Cruz added, he is “deeply concerned” about the direction in which the Biden administration is moving the military.

