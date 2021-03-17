https://www.oann.com/sen-cruz-the-pentagon-shouldnt-be-smiting-anyone/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cruz-the-pentagon-shouldnt-be-smiting-anyone

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Thomas-Greenfield previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during the Obama administration. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson’s comments should not have been politicized by the Biden administration. In an interview with the Daily Caller Wednesday, Cruz stressed that it was unacceptable for the Pentagon to take sides in a cultural dispute.

Carlson recently took aim at Joe Biden’s attempts to make the military “more feminine.” Press Secretary John Kirby responded by attempting to criticize Carlson. He said the Pentagon “will not be taking personnel advice from a talk show host.”

“The last I checked, the official outlet of the Pentagon shouldn’t be smiting anyone unless they are terrorists or our enemies who are trying to destroy us,” Cruz said. “This was, I think, a really unfortunate example of the Biden administration trying to politicize the military.”

In the meantime, Cruz added, he is “deeply concerned” about the direction in which the Biden administration is moving the military.

MORE NEWS: President Trump: Fauci, Birx Made Nothing But Mistakes In The Early Days Of The Pandemic

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...