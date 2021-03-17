https://www.oann.com/sen-graham-biden-reversed-president-trumps-policies-lost-control-of-border/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-graham-biden-reversed-president-trumps-policies-lost-control-of-border

<img aria-describedby="caption-attachment-2387846" loading="lazy" class="wp-image-2387846 size-large" src="https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GettyImages-1230470972-655×437.jpg" alt="US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on January 7, 2021 in Washington,DC. – For years, party leaders like senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham had performed contortions to avoid confronting the populist president.
No longer."Enough’s enough," Graham pronounced in Congress after lawmakers reconvened into the early hours of January 7, 2021 to complete Biden’s certification. Around them lay the debris of Trump’s darkest day — trashed offices, broken windows and bullet holes from shootings that left one woman dead."It’s over," Graham said. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)” width=”655″ height=”437″ srcset=”https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GettyImages-1230470972-655×437.jpg 655w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GettyImages-1230470972-315×210.jpg 315w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GettyImages-1230470972-768×512.jpg 768w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GettyImages-1230470972.jpg 1024w” sizes=”(max-width: 655px) 100vw, 655px”>

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Senate Republicans said Biden has lost control of the southern border by reversing President Trump’s immigration policies. During a press conference Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Biden administration withdrew President Trump’s immigration policies without thinking it through.

Graham added, as a result, the U.S. is now seeing the consequences of reversing the 45th President’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping the migrants reach their final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“If you were really serious about solving the immigration problem, you would not have put us all in this box,” Graham noted of the Biden administration. “They are serious about one thing. Undoing what Trump did if it makes sense or not.”

Meanwhile, Graham called on Democrat lawmakers to work with Republicans in finding a solution to the ongoing crisis.

RELATED: Report: 73% Of Voters Worried About Migrants Spreading COVID-19

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...