OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Senate Republicans said Biden has lost control of the southern border by reversing President Trump’s immigration policies. During a press conference Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Biden administration withdrew President Trump’s immigration policies without thinking it through.

I’m calling on Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas – if you don’t understand that we have a crisis on our southern border then you need to resign. pic.twitter.com/1tDq5ZpUrh — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 11, 2021

Graham added, as a result, the U.S. is now seeing the consequences of reversing the 45th President’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“If you were really serious about solving the immigration problem, you would not have put us all in this box,” Graham noted of the Biden administration. “They are serious about one thing. Undoing what Trump did if it makes sense or not.”

By their words and actions, the Biden administration is emboldening smugglers and enticing migrants to come. I fear that we will soon see caravan after caravan again forming in the Northern Triangle countries and headed toward the United States. https://t.co/lSaXdIQIDs — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Graham called on Democrat lawmakers to work with Republicans in finding a solution to the ongoing crisis.

