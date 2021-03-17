https://www.theblaze.com/news/ben-sasse-sheldon-whitehouse-paranoid-obsession-brett-kavanaugh

Left-wing progressive Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) made headlines this week with his letter to U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the Department of Justice look into the FBI’s “perhaps fake” investigation of allegations of misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh that were brought up during his 2018 Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Whitehouse has made a bit of a name for himself with his rabid rants against and conspiracy theories about Republican-nominated Supreme Court justices.

For example, the far-left New England Democrat garnered a lot of attention for a long-winded diatribe about a conspiracy connecting “dark money” to federal courts that he believed he had uncovered and then “exposed” during the nomination hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Now GOP Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) is standing up to Whitehouse and telling him to knock it off, warning that his most recent nonsense is a threat to the republic.

What happened?

Whitehouse sent a letter to Garland on Monday accusing the FBI of conducting “a politically-constrained and perhaps fake FBI investigation into alleged misconduct by now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

The senator was upset that the law enforcement agency did not find corroboration of the allegations against Kavanaugh — corroboration that the justice’s accusers failed to provide themselves.

Whitehouse claimed that the FBI ignored multiple witnesses and sent “tips” down a virtual “garbage chute.” He went on to accuse FBI Director Christopher Wray of “stonewalling” congressional inquiries about the investigation.

Following publication of Whitehouse’s allegations, Sen. Sasse decided it was time to punch back against the Democratic senator’s ongoing “sinister” bloviation that, according to the Nebraska senator, is actually a threat to the nation.

“If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister,” Sasse, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Whitehouse, told National Review.

Whitehouse’s rhetoric goes beyond political differences over SCOTUS nominees, Sasse said. Now, the Rhode Island senator is actually attempting to use the Justice Department to take down a member of the nation’s highest court.

“A United States Senator who once peddled lies about a Supreme Court nominee is now trying to weaponize the DOJ against a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” Sasse added. “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.”

Not the first Sasse-vs.-Whitehouse conspiracy kerfuffle

This isn’t the first time Sasse has taken Whitehouse to task for his conspiracy twaddle.

In July, the Committee on Codes of Conduct of the Judicial Conference of the United States, a government panel that creates binding conduct guidelines for federal judges, was considering changing its rules in order to ban judges from being members of the Federalist Society, at least in part at the urging of Sen. Whitehouse, who has repeatedly attempted to connect the organization with “dark money” plots and underhanded conservative movements.

The committee ultimately decided against the Federalist Society membership ban, to which Sasse responded with thanks and a dig at Whitehouse’s penchant for perpetuating conspiracy theories.

“I’m glad the Judicial Conference decided not to participate in a vicious liberal smear campaign against the Federalist Society,” Sasse said. “Senator Whitehouse can hyperventilate about the Illuminati all he wants, but the Federalist Society is a group of law students and lawyers with diverse opinions who formed a debate society. Because they take the Constitution and the rule of law seriously, they’ve been the target of a ruthless blitz that will ultimately erode confidence in an independent and fair Judiciary. The Judicial Conference made the right call.”

