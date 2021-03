https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-has-confirmed-william-burns-serve-cia-director?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Thursday confirmed William Burns to serve as CIA director via a voice vote without any objections.

Burns has previously served as ambassador to Jordan, ambassador to Russia and deputy secretary of state.

The Senate confirmation occurred after GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas lifted a hold.

