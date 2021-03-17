https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-50-49-vote-confirmed-xavier-becerra-serve-secretary-health-and-human?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The vote was 50-49 with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as the lone GOP senator to vote in favor of confirmation.

Becerra is the first Latino to serve as HHS secretary.

“I’m honored and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate. Thank you. I’m ready to get to work at @HHSgov,” Becerra tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

