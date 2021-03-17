https://hannity.com/media-room/silence-kamala-harris-who-led-crusade-against-kavanaugh-now-silent-on-andrew-cuomo/

BACKLASH BUILDS: NY Times Under Fire over Botched Kavanaugh ‘Bombshell’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.19

The New York Times continued to fend-off attacks from both Republicans and Democrats Tuesday, with multiple outlets attacking the newspaper for publishing a “bombshell” report on Brett Kavanaugh without providing exculpatory material.

“Between an offensive tweet and a significant revision, The New York Times’ handling of a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh attracted almost as much attention as the accusation itself,” writes the Associated Press.

“After the story was posted online but before it was in the print edition, the Times revised the story to add that the book reported that the woman supposedly involved in the incident declined to be interviewed, and that her friends say she doesn’t recall the incident. While an editor’s note pointed out the revision, it did not say why those facts had been left out in the first place. A Times spokeswoman said no one was available for an interview on Monday,” adds the AP.

2020 presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris doubled-down on her calls for the impeachment of Kavanaugh Monday night; calling new allegations against the judge “credible.”

“Christine Blasey Ford, who literally had nothing to gain by coming forward… nothing to gain. She had a perfect life. And she looked at the fact that this guy was being nominated and said, ‘the American people had the right to know what I know,’ and she was treated like a criminal,” Harris told MSNBC.

“So yes, I call for impeachment,” Harris told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. “I believe that is the clearest way for us to get an investigation of these allegations and we should open an investigation of these allegations.”

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached,” posted Harris on social media over the weekend.

The New York Times ultimately issued an apology and retracted key aspects of the story after the alleged victim claims to have no memory of the incident.