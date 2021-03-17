https://www.dailywire.com/news/state-department-racing-to-address-232-old-problem-of-entrenched-whiteness

The Department of Defense is not the only Cabinet-level agency undergoing a “woke” makeover. According to Politico, the State Department is also wrestling with its identity and “racing” to address a 232-year history “of “entrenched whiteness.”

“Antony Blinken’s State Department is racing to address a 232-year-old problem: the overwhelming and entrenched whiteness of the nation’s oldest government agency,” the outlet reports Wednesday. “The department’s 23,000 or so American staff may be the global face of America, but they don’t look like it. And the gap is growing, not shrinking, by many metrics.”

“Though 40 percent of the American population is from a racial or ethnic minority, ‘only 13 percent of the Department’s Senior Executive Service are people of color,’ said Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, a career diplomat. ‘It was more diverse in 1986 — literally — than it is now,’ said Eric Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association, which represents the department’s diplomats,” the outlet noted.

According to Politico, President Joe Biden has pledged to run the most diverse government ever, and that involves “rethinking” and “reformatting” some of the most significant governmental institutions.

The State Department, under Blinken, wasted no time in addressing the agency’s issues with diversity. Blinken submitted a report on the State Department’s “diversity and inclusion” problems on February 24th, almost immediately after he was confirmed to his role as Secretary of State.

Although the report was focused on the agency’s issues, it also proposed solutions, including hiring a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO) to “align and advance D&I policies across the department, bring transparency to these initiatives, and hold senior leadership accountable on progress.” The CDIO is tasked with incorporating “diversity and inclusion into the Department’s work at every level.”

The State Department is also committed to educating its workforce on “anti-racism.” Before the announcement of the CDIO, the State Department scheduled an instructional Zoom, stressing the idea that racism is a threat to national security.

The event, titled, “Racism Being a Threat to National Security and Democracy,” featured a range of progressive speakers, including “former Democratic Rep. Tom Perriello, who currently serves as an executive director for George Soros’ Open Society Foundation,” according to Fox News, and “Center for Constitutional Rights attorney Diala Shamas and Western States Center (WSC) Executive Director Eric Ward.”

“Secretary Blinken has made it 100 percent clear that he is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion for our workforce. It’s going to be integrated across the department, and it’s going to help strengthen us, period,” a State Department spokesperson told Politico.

Recently, the Biden administration’s Department of Defense has come under fire for their own campaign to “wokeify” the United States military by incorporating similar training and education. As the Daily Wire reported earlier this week, the United States Navy debuted its own curriculum about “eradicating extremism,” without Black Lives Matter listed as a political extremist group, and a Department of Defense “diversity and inclusion” report, similar to the one submitted by the State Department, pledged to address the issue of “intersectional identities” as a way of better addressing modern notions of gender.

