Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese sat down with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to talk about Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about the military as well as the politicization of armed forces under the Biden Administration.

“There is a long tradition, really going back to the founding of this country, of separating the military from partisan political battles,” Cruz said. “There are restrictions in our Defense Department, quite right restrictions, that limit the ability of military leaders … from engaging in partisan politics because we believe in civilian control of the military. We don’t want to see our military politicized and attacking the political opponents of whoever is in office. And the behavior of the Pentagon this past week didn’t meet that standard.”

Carlson said during his broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on March 9 that the Biden Administration’s Department of Defense was focusing on making the military more woke with their policies and said that the policies are making a mockery of the military. (RELATED: KRUTA: Tucker Was Right About The Military, And The Intentional Perversion Of His Point Endangers Americans)

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and new maternity flight suits, pregnant women are going to fight our wars,” Carlson said. “It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

The Department of Defense later responded that they spited “Fox Host That Dissed Diversity in U.S. Military.”

“The last I checked, the official outlet of the Pentagon shouldn’t be smiting anyone unless they are terrorists or our enemies who are trying to destroy us,” Cruz said. “This was, I think, a really unfortunate example of the Biden administration trying to politicize the military.”

Cruz challenged military personnel that used their official Twitter accounts to attack Carlson over his comments and demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps to discuss the alleged politicization of the military.

