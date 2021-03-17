https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/17/ted-lieu-links-trump-to-atlanta-area-shootings-of-asian-american-women-that-police-say-may-not-be-racially-motivated/

Atlanta police are giving an update this morning on the arrest of 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the lone suspect in a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that left 8 people dead:

Six of the dead were Asian-American women:

And Rep. Ted Lieu was quick to link former President Trump to the horrific crime:

But it’s not clear if race played *any* part in the murders.

From Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant: “We’re still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination”:

The suspect, Long, is talking to authorities and spoke of a “sexual addiction.” Cherokee City Sheriff Frank Reynolds added, “indicators now may not be” racially motivated:

And Long “may have frequented some of these places in the past”:

We’re sure all the Dems blaming Trump will be quick to issue corrections if/when necessary, right?

Authorities also said he may have been on his way to Florida to carry out additional attacks:

Police say they tracked him down using cell phone data:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...