UPDATED 8:25 PM PT – Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Texas and 20 other states have sued the Biden administration for revoking the permits to build the Keystone XL pipeline. On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was joined by top prosecutors in Montana as well as other states to challenge Biden’s ban on Keystone XL.

Once again, I’m taking on this reckless administration as they seek to destroy people’s livelihoods. Texas and Montana lead a coalition of states suing The Biden administration over the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline. #keystonepipeline https://t.co/i8DjhDPdLX — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 17, 2021

Paxton said Biden did not have the unilateral authority to stop the construction of the pipeline, which was almost complete. The lawsuit also noted only Congress can make decisions on international pipelines.

Great discussion this morning with Canada-US Inter-Parliamentary Group. I shared #NY21 priorities for safely reopening our Norther Border, cross-border tourism and manufacturing strength, our military partnerships, and the importance of the #KeystoneXLPipeline. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) March 15, 2021

Paxton argued Biden’s actions regarding the pipeline were unconstitutional and his administration destroyed jobs as well as undermined America’s energy independence.

