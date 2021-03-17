https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/texas-man-arrested-for-carrying-weapons-near-dc-residence-of-kamala-harris/

A Texas man wanted by the police was stopped by the U.S. Secret Service and arrested Wednesday afternoon near the Washington residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, authorities said.

Police found a rifle, and large amounts of ammunition in a car belonging to the man, 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio, after he told them it was parked in a garage several miles away.

Also found in that black Chevy Impala was what police called a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Murray was stopped by Secret Service officers at around noon in the northwest section of Washington on Massachusetts Avenue, right outside of the Naval Observatory, which contains Harris’ residence.

