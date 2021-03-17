https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-man-with-rifle-and-ammo-arrested-near-vice-president-kamala-harris-official-residence

A Texas man was arrested on weapons charges near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after authorities responded to a suspicious person report near the home.

What are the details?

USA Today reported that Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, was arrested just after noon outside the Naval Observatory campus where the home Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, are set to reside in once renovations on the house are completed.

According to Fox News, Murray was initially detained by Secret Service agents and then arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department after law enforcement found a rifle and “large capacity ammunition feeding device” in his vehicle.

The suspect “was identified ‘based on an intelligence bulletin,'” the outlet also reported. Washington police said the bulletin originated from Texas.

The Daily Mail reported that “it is not known at this time if Murray was trying to harm or come in contact with Vice President Kamala Harris or any member of her family.”

Harris and Emhoff currently reside at the Blair House — the official White House guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue — while in Washington, as the vice presidential residence renovations are ongoing.

What about the suspect?

Murray served as an Army drone operator and entered the service in 2010, The Mail noted. He was medically discharged in 2014.

According to the outlet, “Documents say [Murray] recently complained to police that he wasn’t getting support from Veterans Affairs and was not taking prescribed medication.”

They also reported:

A reporter at Fox News’ Washington affiliate tweeted a Texas law enforcement bulletin that said Murray had been experiencing ‘paranoid delusions’ that the military or government wanted to kill him, and that he sent his mother a text message saying he was in Washington and was going to ‘take care of his problem.’

