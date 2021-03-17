https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/texas-mayor-immigration-in-2018-and-2019-was-a-cakewalk-compared-to-crisis-now/

Uvalde, Texas Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who leads a town in south Texas, sounded the alarm on Fox News Wednesday about the rapidly escalating border crisis triggered by the election of President Joe Biden.

“In Uvalde, Texas, we’re averaging 10 to 12 car chases a week. We never saw that before,” McLaughlin said. “This is something we’re seeing every day. Our local ranchers are having their fences cut, their houses are being broken into, they’re trying to steal their cars. It’s just gotten crazy.”

McLaughlin said migrants from 49 different countries have crossed the border in his town’s region, citing numbers he received from U.S. Customs and Broder Protection (CBP). The border agency did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s request for confirmation.

“We need to go back and shut this border back down,” McLaughlin said, as he highlighted the havoc Biden’s border crisis has brought to his Texas town. “We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, and these people are still coming across … Most of [our residents], are afraid now at night what’s going on when the dogs start barking and whatever, because the foot traffic has increased.”

One woman, McLaughlin said, has seen intruders attempt to break into her house twice.

“Luckily there was a local farmer there that was able to intervene,” McLaughlin said. “These are not all peaceful, just happy-go-lucky people.”

McLaughlin noted the influx of migration across the border is only causing greater problems for both residents and the migrants themselves.

“We’re opening it up to people to come across and we act like we’re helping them and we’re not because these people that are released into the United States, whether they be families or individuals, they’re not even allowed to get a job,” McLaughlin said. “If they get a job, they’re subject to immediate deportation, so when you release 100,00 people into our country and they can’t provide for themselves, who’s going to provide for them?”

Since Biden’s election in November, Central American migrants have taken notice of the new president’s soft immigration rhetoric, heading for the border in caravans in the run-up to the inauguration. One of Biden’s first acts as president was to reinstate Obama-era DACA protections for illegal aliens and halt construction of the border wall.

Illegal border crossings are now up 100 percent from this point last year, and are expected to surpass numbers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined, according to Federalist Political Editor John Davidson.

“The numbers we’re seeing now is a cakewalk, then, compared to what we’re seeing now,” McLaughlin said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

