A Texas woman was arrested on Wednesday over refusing to wear a face mask inside a business, just days after video went viral showing her being detained in a similar incident.

Terry Lynn Wright, 65, was arrested by Texas City police just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement obtained by ABC 13. She had been asked by employees at an Office Depot to leave unless she put on a facial covering.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted the state’s mask mandate earlier this month, but businesses can continue enforcing their own mask requirements.

This is the second time police have been called over Wright’s refusal to wear a mask within six days.

She was placed in handcuffs by police inside a Bank of America branch in Galveston on Thursday for not wearing a mask.

Video of that interaction went viral.

“Ma’am, if they ask you to leave, you have to leave,” an officer can be heard telling Wright shortly after he approaches her in the bank.

“My money’s in this bank, and I’m going to take it out,” Wright says.

“Well, then you have to abide by the rules,” the officer tells her, adding that “businesses have the right to refuse service, even if you’re not wearing a mask.”

When she continues to protest, the officer says, “Ma’am, listen, we’re gonna do this the easy way or the hard way.”

“What are you going to do, arrest me?” she asks.

“Yes, for intruding on premises,” the officer responds.

A struggle ensued and Wright was eventually handcuffed on the floor. She reportedly was not arrested during the incident.

A warrant was issued on Friday, according to Galveston County’s The Daily News, but Galveston Police spokeswoman Stacy Papillion told The Washington Post on Saturday that Wright was taken to the hospital immediately after the bank incident because she complained about foot pain.

Wright told the newspaper that when she called police after leaving the hospital, she was told by a sergeant that “none of my officers arrested you that day.”

Last week’s warrant was used by Texas City officers to take Wright into custody on Wednesday after the Office Depot incident. She was transported to the Galveston County Jail and booked for resisting arrest and criminal trespass, according to police records.

