With all the egg left on their faces after so many months of fluffing Andrew Cuomo, CNN is pretty desperate to shift attention to other governors’ awfulness. Particularly Republican governors’ awfulness.

Particularly Ron DeSantis’ awfulness.

While Florida has suffered during the COVID19 pandemic just like pretty much every other state, it has not become the graveyard that so many in the media seemed to hope it would be. The state is actually doing pretty well, all things considered, and CNN can’t just let that slide. They’ve got to come up with some kind of dirt on Ron DeSantis that’ll stick.

So here’s what they’ve come up with for the time being:

A year into the pandemic, Florida is booming and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit https://t.co/Ehh6vhhUwe pic.twitter.com/86zoEuXHam — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 17, 2021

Jeff Zeleny writes:

After a year of criticism by health experts, mockery from comedians and blistering critiques from political rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing unabashedly tall among the nation’s governors on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. “Everyone told me I was wrong,” DeSantis, a Republican, said in a fundraising appeal on Tuesday, drawing attention to his defiance against the pandemic. “I faced continued pressure from radical Democrats and the liberal media, but I refused to back down. It’s clear: Florida got it right.” As many parts of the country embark on an uneasy march toward normalcy, Florida is not only back in business — it’s been in business for the better part of the past year. DeSantis’ gamble to take a laissez faire approach appears to be paying off — at least politically, at least for now, as other governors capturing attention in the opening phase of the pandemic now face steeper challenges.

Ron DeSantis actually has the gall to take credit for helping Florida navigate the COVID19 pandemic relatively successfully, even though comedians mocked him? The same comedians who swooned over Andrew Cuomo? Even though he got blistering critiques from political rivals? The same political rivals who swooned over Andrew Cuomo?

Unbelievable.

DEAR GOD…he is taking credit????? https://t.co/uYRQaV5m5Y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 17, 2021

How dare the Governor of the State of Florida take credit for the booming economy/schools of the state he runs?! https://t.co/AyGJTMmdbQ — EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 17, 2021

Ron DeSantis, you say? The guy you dismissed as a dumbass palm-billy who was going to kill his whole state with Covid, while you lavished praise on Andrew Cuomo and allowed him to cavort with his brother on your broadcasts? That Ron DeSantis? https://t.co/CsV1xAX6Vg — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 17, 2021

How dare he take credit for the good things happening in Florida when the media blamed him for the bad things happening in Florida?

Maybe it’s because he *should* be taking credit — Moshe 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (WORLD CHAMP DODGERS) (@mosheL451) March 17, 2021

As he should cuz he’s the one who kept it open 🤷‍♂️ — Jack (@jackt623) March 17, 2021

Well yea. DeSantis did it. That’s why he’s taking credit. — Jake (@UCCowboy) March 17, 2021

CNN’s more than comfortable blaming DeSantis for every COVID19 death in Florida:

So wouldn’t it stand to reason that they give him credit for Florida booming?

Florida took different approach, though they lost people to covid-19; comparatively, they did better than CA and NY. Their economy is also doing better. CNN was wrong about FL when they lifted restrictions. — Emuata (@Emuatalol) March 17, 2021

It’s almost as if CNN is disappointed that Florida is doing relatively well. But that would mean that CNN is full of partisan hacks.

Yep, that sounds like CNN.

HAHAHAAAAHAH CNN is a criminal propaganda enterprise https://t.co/IfJUuEJFIL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 17, 2021

Fake, but accurate.

Better luck next time, MSM.

LMFAO the media needs an intervention. https://t.co/ap4tmI1Uum — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 17, 2021

