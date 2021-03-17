https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6051fd505db3705aa0ac431d
A poll by Rasmussen Reports says 75% of Americans support voter ID laws — including 60% of Democrats and 65% of black voters….
In Texas, Latino funeral home owner Charles Villaseñor saw Covid’s wrath strike many Hispanic families, including his own, and he wants people to be careful….
Cleveland, Ohio – A federal grand jury in Cleveland charged Maejor Page, whose real name is Tyree Conyers-Page, with three…
A stereotype? Definitely. Problematic? Perhaps. But many Mexican Americans love Speedy Gonzales, Gustavo Arellano writes….
Roberto Minuta was arrested in January after he volunteered to offer security at the January 6th protests. Roberto walked through the US Capitol and was arrested weeks later and thrown in jail. And af…